Med tech giant Medtronic opens first large-scale IT center outside of US in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US based medical tech giant, Medtronic, on Wednesday inaugurated its new Global IT (GIT) Center in Hyderabad. Global IT Center is Medtronic’s first large-scale IT center outside of the US.
Medtronic will be investing $60 million which will support in creating 300 new job opportunities over the next 3-5 years in its GIT at Hyderabad. GIT will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Cloud Engineering, Data Platforms, Digital Health applications, Hyper automation, and AI/ML.
“I am delighted that Medtronic is growing by leaps and bounds from Hyderabad. I had the pleasure of inaugurating MEIC’s expanded R&D facility in February this year and during this time, I discussed about various other opportunities. In about 5 months, we are here to launch Medtronic’s new global IT Center. Reputed firms like Medtronic choosing to double down on their existing investments in Telangana underscores the vibrant innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured here. This is a glowing testament to the government’s progressive policies. We remain committed to the growth of medical technologies sector, and we will extend every support from the Government," said IT and industries minister, D Sridhar Babu who inaugurated the new facility.
The talent competencies at GIT include Cloud & DevOps, Advanced Analytics &Visualization, Integration & Middleware, Full Stack Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Process & Data Mining, Agile Program Management, Process Excellence & Business Analysis, along with IT Security & Compliance. Through these competencies, the new GIT center is expected to boost productivity, manage risks, and drive growth in healthcare technology.
“The inauguration of our Global IT Center in India is a testament to our commitment to strengthening global technology capabilities. We extend our gratitude to the Government of Telangana for fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem. The launch of the center reiterates our commitment to Indian market and propels us towards impacting more patient lives and advancing healthcare technology. India offers one of the best talent pools for IT we look forward to leveraging the skillset to support the growth of healthcare technology thereby positively impacting patient lives,” said Medtronic SVP and CIO, Rashmi Kumar.
Medtronic vice president Divya Joshi, added that by establishing the first large scale IT capability center outside the US, Medtronic is not only investing in advanced technologies but also in the rich talent pool that India offers.
Published 10 July 2024, 13:12 IST