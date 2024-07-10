Med tech giant Medtronic opens first large-scale IT center outside of US in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US based medical tech giant, Medtronic, on Wednesday inaugurated its new Global IT (GIT) Center in Hyderabad. Global IT Center is Medtronic’s first large-scale IT center outside of the US.

Medtronic will be investing $60 million which will support in creating 300 new job opportunities over the next 3-5 years in its GIT at Hyderabad. GIT will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Cloud Engineering, Data Platforms, Digital Health applications, Hyper automation, and AI/ML.

“I am delighted that Medtronic is growing by leaps and bounds from Hyderabad. I had the pleasure of inaugurating MEIC’s expanded R&D facility in February this year and during this time, I discussed about various other opportunities. In about 5 months, we are here to launch Medtronic’s new global IT Center. Reputed firms like Medtronic choosing to double down on their existing investments in Telangana underscores the vibrant innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured here. This is a glowing testament to the government’s progressive policies. We remain committed to the growth of medical technologies sector, and we will extend every support from the Government," said IT and industries minister, D Sridhar Babu who inaugurated the new facility.