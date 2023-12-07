MLAs begin lobbying for Cabinet berth in Telangana

Former minister and now winner from Bellampally, Gaddam Vinod has been vocal about his aspiration to find a berth in the cabinet. He has already met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and submitted his representation.

Interestingly, his younger brother Gaddam Vivekanand is also in the race. Vivek who returned to Congress at the last minute from BJP just before the polls is confident of a cabinet berth. Vivek is said to have returned to Congress after the party leadership assured him of a cabinet berth if the party came to power. Vivek won from Chennur. Only one person from a family may get a chance. Under Dalit representation, one of the Gaddam brothers may find a place in the cabinet.