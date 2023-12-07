MLAs begin lobbying for Cabinet berth in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress leaders have begun lobbying for ministerial berths ahead of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy's swearing-in as Telangana's next chief minister on Thursday.
Along with Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, it is learned that a woman MLA may also be inducted as deputy chief minister. If the AICC leadership agrees for two deputy chief minister posts which is being resisted by Vikramaraka, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka an ST woman, or a BC woman, Konda Surekha could get a look in.
Since seven-time MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy is not keen on a cabinet berth, his wife Padmavathi may be inducted into the cabinet. Tummala Nageswara Rao, the lone Kamma MLA currently in Congress and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are front runners from the erstwhile Khammam district.
Damodar Raja Narasimha who served as deputy chief minister in Dr Y Rajasekhar Reddy government is also pinning hopes for a plum post in the cabinet. Ponnam Prabhakar, a vocal BC leader hailing from a numerically strong Goud community is also said to be in the race.
A close confidante of Revanth Reddy, minority leader Shabbir Ali who lost the election in Nizamabad urban is also aspiring for a berth. To accommodate Ali in the cabinet he needs to be made an MLC. One of the Komatireddy brothers Venkat Reddy also stands a chance and he is lobbying for a plum portfolio. Duddila Sridhar Babu may get either speaker's post or a cabinet berth.
Former minister and now winner from Bellampally, Gaddam Vinod has been vocal about his aspiration to find a berth in the cabinet. He has already met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and submitted his representation.
Interestingly, his younger brother Gaddam Vivekanand is also in the race. Vivek who returned to Congress at the last minute from BJP just before the polls is confident of a cabinet berth. Vivek is said to have returned to Congress after the party leadership assured him of a cabinet berth if the party came to power. Vivek won from Chennur. Only one person from a family may get a chance. Under Dalit representation, one of the Gaddam brothers may find a place in the cabinet.
Revanth to take oath at 1:04 pm
Elaborate arrangements are being made at LB stadium for the swearing-in ceremony. Telangana chief secretary, Shanthi Kumari along with other senior officials on Wednesday morning had reviewed the arrangements. As Congress top brass is expected to participate in the event foolproof security arrangements are also being made. While initially an auspicious muhurtham at 10:28 am has been fixed, it has now been changed and Revanth Reddy will take oath as the chief minister at 1:04 pm. As his first task as chief minister, he is expected to sign a file related to six guarantees Congress promised before the polls.