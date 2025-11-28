<p>Hyderabad: Days after announcing February 15, 2026, as their deadline to lay down arms, the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh (MMC) special zonal committee of CPI Maoists has now expressed willingness to surrender collectively by January 1, 2026.</p><p>In an audio message and written statement released on Thursday which came to light on Friday MMC zonal committee spokesperson Anant also provided cadres with a radio frequency to share their views on the surrender process. He appealed to CPI Maoist members across the zone to suspend all operations until the process concludes peacefully and urged them not to act impulsively or emotionally in any way that could disrupt the initiative.</p><p>Anant reaffirmed that the group will not observe PLGA Week this time and requested the government to cease all security operations during this period. "We will soon release an audio appeal for all our comrades, urging them to listen and contact each other immediately after hearing it," he said. "We request everyone to maintain discipline and patience, and not to surrender individually. We are preparing for a united return to the mainstream—not scattered surrender, but complete reintegration," he added.</p><p>For open communication among MMC comrades, Anant announced a broadcast frequency (No. 435.715) for daily contact between 11:00 and 11:15 a.m. until January 1, 2026. He urged cadres not to delay in initiating contact and appealed to the governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh to broadcast the appeal on radio within two days, just before the evening regional news.</p><p>"Similarly, when we release the audio tape, it should be aired for ten days before the news bulletin, as most of our comrades listen regularly to morning and evening news," Anant said. He also requested that surrendered top naxals Sonu Dada and Satish Dada communicate the message to the three state governments and help ensure the process is completed peacefully.</p><p>In his statement, Anant said that all MMC comrades have decided to lay down arms and join mainstream society on January 1, 2026, by accepting the government's rehabilitation policy and permanently ending their armed struggle.</p>.China should look for Mao Zedong's reincarnation, not Dalai Lama’s: Sikyong Penpa Tsering.<p>Until that date, he requested all three state governments to exercise restraint and completely halt security operations. "The security forces must avoid any arrests, encounters, or violent incidents across the entire zone until that time," he said. "During this period, we will be reaching out to dispersed comrades to establish contact with them," he added.</p><p>Anant said that continued operations would disrupt the process and undermine trust, preventing progress toward peace. "We prefer and intend to surrender collectively, not in isolated groups, by accepting the government's rehabilitation program together—just as Sonu Dada in Maharashtra and Satish Dada in Chhattisgarh once did," he explained.</p><p>The group is open to surrendering before the Chief Minister or Home Minister of whichever state extends the most positive cooperation for conducting the process peacefully over the next month. Anant appealed to the three state governments to create a conducive environment of peace by suspending security operations and avoiding all forms of encounters until the specified date.</p><p>Anant referenced a recent statement by Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who suggested on radio that 10–15 days would be sufficient for such a process. While respecting the minister's willingness, Anant clarified that such a short window is insufficient, emphasizing that the January 1, 2026, date should not pose a problem.</p><p>"We are grateful to Vijay Sharma for his statement that if we submit specific proposals and demands, the government will listen and attempt to fulfill them," Anant said. "Accordingly, we will present those points either in a press release prior to our return or soon after our rehabilitation," he added.</p><p>He noted that the group has not yet received similar responses from the governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. "Once we receive replies from those two Chief Ministers, and if they too express willingness to hear our proposals, we shall then publicly share those demands before the people," he added.</p>