<p>Hyderabad: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> lambasted the BRS leadership for dragging his name in the internal family battle in the party. Reddy took a strong dig at former BRS leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-kavitha">K Kavitha</a>'s comments against him following the suspended BRS leader raised a banner of revolt against her close knit family members in the opposition party.</p><p>Participating at Furnace Lighting Event of SGD - Coming Technologies Private Limited at Vemula, Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the BRS leadership during its regime foisted cases against Congress leaders and put them in jails in a bid to prevent them from being elected as MLAs in the elections. </p><p>"Today, the BRS leaders are fighting each other and backstabbing for political power. They were clashing with each other in the distribution of their share of amassed wealth through illegal means," he said.</p><p>Continuing his tirade against the BRS, Revanth Reddy said that the BRS leaders committed big sins and today they are facing the consequences. He took strong exception to dragging his name in the BRS family feud.</p><p>"The BRS leaders are backstabbing each other and saying that Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao and Santosh. Some BRS leaders said Revanth Reddy is supporting Kavitha. It is my appeal to the leaders to stop mentioning my name in the BRS internal family crisis", the CM said.</p><p>"We are not interested in BRS family politics anymore. People have already rejected their party which was already an expired currency note. Nature has every power to punish such disgruntled political forces. The BRS leaders committed big sins and are now facing the consequences. I am the leader of the state and stand by my party leaders and support only them," the Chief Minister remarked.</p><p>Announcing that he will take the responsibility of the comprehensive development of the backward Palamuru district, Revanth Reddy said that as the son of the Palamuru soil he will develop the region. The CM declared that Mahabubnagar district will be developed as a hub of new industries and provide a lot of employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of the state.</p><p>The Chief Minister criticised the opposition for stalling the Uddandapur project by lodging a complaint with the National Green Tribunal. "We should convince the farmers and provide good compensation for land acquisition. The projects in erstwhile Palamuru district were not completed due to neglect of the leadership. Now, the situation has changed. Let us overcome all obstacles and complete the pending Palamuru projects," he said.</p>