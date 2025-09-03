Menu
'Not interested in their family politics, keep me out of it': Revanth Reddy amid K Kavitha's 'ouster' from BRS

'People have already rejected their party which was already an expired currency note. Nature has every power to punish such disgruntled political forces', Reddy said.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 15:22 IST
