Padma Vibhushan to Chiru confirms BJP’s tryst with cinema to woo Telugu states

BJP led Narendra Modi government announcing Padma Vibhushan- India’s second highest civilian award to Tollywood’s own and original Megastar Chiranjeevi confirms the saffron party’s tryst with cinema and entertainment industry to gain some foothold in the Telugu states as part of its ‘Look south’ policy.

In 2022 popular pan India director SS Rajamouli’s father, a storywriter, V Vijayendra Prasad was nominated to Rajya Sabha by BJP.

In an illustrious film career spanning more than four decades, Chiranjeevi who is fondly called as Chiru by his admirers and millions of fans has starred in over 150 feature films in Telugu, as well as some films in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

While Chiranjeevi’s younger brother Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is an ally of BJP, the Megastar had to cut short his political career as he merged his Praja Rajyam party in Congress in 2011.

After Praja Rajyam’s merger, Congress sent Chiranjeevi to Rajya Sabha and made him union tourism minister in prime minister Manmohan Singh’s cabinet during UPA II.

In the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving utmost importance to Chiranjeevi. He was among the very few Tollywood celebrities to receive an invite to attend the recent consecration at lord Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya.