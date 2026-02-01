Menu
Phone tapping case: SIT to grill ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad

Rao sent a six-page reply citing various Supreme Court and High Court judgments and other legal provisions in response to the notice issued by the IO on January 30.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 05:56 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 05:56 IST
