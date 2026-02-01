<p>Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> presented her 9th consecutive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026">Budget </a>in Lok Sabha on Sunday. </p><p>With an emphasis on 'kartvya or duties', the finance minister said that the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach each and every person in the country.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | New Income Tax Act to come into force from April 1.<p>Presenting the budget on Sunday— for the first time ever— Sitharaman's speech lasted only for 1 hour and 25 minutes, cementing her 2020 record of delivering the longest budget speech ever.</p><p>The finance minister spoke for 2 hours and 40 minutes in 2020, making it one of her longest speech.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Track live updates of Union Budget here</a></em></p> .<p><strong>Sitharaman's budget speech duration over the years</strong> </p><p>* 2019 -- 2:17 hours -- 10,965 words</p><p>* 2020 -- 2:40 hours -- 13,349 words</p><p>* 2021 -- 1:50 hours -- 10,594 words</p><p>* 2022 -- 1:32 hours -- 9,064 words</p><p>* 2023 -- 1:27 hours -- 8,167 words </p><p>* 2024 -- 56 min (Feb) 5,271 words </p><p>* 2024 -- 1:22 hours (July) -- 7,904 words</p><p>* 2025 -- 1:14 hours -- around 7,900 words<em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774"><br></a></em><br></p><p>Sitharaman said that<strong> </strong>government's Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations of people and emphasised that the Sankalp is to focus on poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged.</p>