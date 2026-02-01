Menu
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman's speech lasts 85 minutes

Presenting the budget on Sunday— for the first time ever— Sitharaman's speech lasted only for 1 hour and 25 minutes, cementing her 2020 record of delivering the longest budget speech ever.
