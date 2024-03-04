PM Modi says Cong and BRS share same 'loot history', Revanth says no confrontation with Centre

He also found fault with those calling these meetings as election meetings. “Those labelling the development projects as a 'Chunavi' tactic must be given an account of the last 15 days. In the last 15 days, we have inaugurated 2 IITs, 1 IIIT, 3 IIMs, 1 IIS and 5 AIIMS. In the last 15 days, we inaugurated the world's largest storage scheme for farmers. 18,000 cooperatives were computerised. Over 2000 railway projects have been inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for. Moreover, it was also during the last 15 days only that projects worth over 1.5 lakh crore for the oil and gas sector have been dedicated to the country. The list doesn't end here. These 15 days have built the Atmanirbhar Bharat!,” he added.

Earlier, Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 cr in Adilabad, Telangana.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that the central government and the state of Telangana have both completed almost 10 years and said that the government is providing all possible assistance to the state to realize the dreams of its citizens.

He also mentioned the completion of electrification of Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail lines and the foundation stone laying for two major National Highway projects in Adilabad, Bela and Mulugu.

The Prime Minister underlined that these modern rail and road projects of today will give momentum to the development of Telangana as well as the entire region, while also reducing travel time, encouraging tourism and creating countless employment opportunities.

Recalling the earlier neglect of areas like Telangana, the Prime Minister highlighted the new ways of governance in the last 10 years.

Pointing to the more allocation for the development of the state during the last 10 years, the Prime Minister stated, “For us development means the development of the poorest of the poor, development of the dalit, tribals, backwards and deprived.”

No confrontation with Centre: Revanth

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who also participated in the programme, said the state government has no intentions to confront the Centre.

He sought the help of Centre to implement the bifurcation promises, Musi river front development, and semiconductor industry. He also said as one of the five thriving metropolitan cities Hyderabad wants to contribute to the prime minister's vision of India reaching a 5 trillion economy.

He sought all support from the Centre for overall development of Telangana, like Gujarat.