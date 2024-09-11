Home
Police seize dry ganja from birthday party in Hyderabad, three booked

PTI
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 17:06 IST

Hyderabad: Three persons attending a birthday party at a house here were booked for allegedly consuming ganja, police said on Wednesday.

Based on information, police teams raided the apartment at around 1 am Wednesday and recovered 40 grams dry ganja and some liquor bottles from the spot and apprehended 18 people--12 men and six women including two junior artistes working in films.

Those apprehended were questioned and tested for drug consumption after which three among them tested positive for ganja consumption, a police official at Gachibowli police station said.

The three who tested positive for consumption of ganja were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, while others were booked under relevant sections of BNS on charge of participating in the party in a residential area without permission, he said.

Further investigation was on.

Published 11 September 2024, 17:06 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeganja

