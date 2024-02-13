Political atmosphere heats up in Telangana

He alleged that the resolution that was passed in the state assembly on Monday putting aside discussion on budget only shows the desperation of the Congress government. He also found fault with the resolution citing there are many discrepancies.

KCR’s public meeting on Tuesday was his first after BRS’ debacle in last year's Assembly polls and his total hip replacement surgery.

Revanth Reddy who along with MLAs of Congress and MIM visited Lakshmi Barrage in Medigadda said that the previous government had failed to provide irrigation water even for one lakh acres of ayacut from the Kaleshwaram project that was built at a cost of almost Rs one lakh crores.

Besides, he said the KCR government was indulging in large scale corruption in the name of redesign of the project. He added that KCR's misdeeds and the corruption would expose his party and he himself skipped the visit to Medigadda.

He also held a review meeting on the Kaleshwaram project with the irrigation officials. MLAs of both BJP and BRS skipped Tuesday's visit to Medigadda. The MLAs examined the cracks in the piers of Laksmni barrage.

It was in September last year in the run up to the assembly polls a pillar of the barrage witnessed cracks and also sunk. Revanth Reddy alleged that the then KCR government tried to hush up the cracks in the Medigadda barrage but it was he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the barrage in the past that had exposed the cracks.