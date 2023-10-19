News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Priyanka Vadra talking about ‘family politics’ funniest thing, BRS MLC Kavitha hits back

Priyanka in a public rally on Wednesday at Mulugu slammed the KCR government saying the people of Telangana dreamt that there will be social justice, but three of the ministers in Telangana are from the chief minister's family itself.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 10:41 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Hitting back at the comment made by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said the Congress leader has no right to talk about “family politics”.

Speaking to reporters in Armoor, about 180 KM from here, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter cited the popular saying "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones", directing the comment at Priyanka and saying she must look within.

Priyanka in a public rally on Wednesday at Mulugu slammed the KCR government saying the people of Telangana dreamt that there will be social justice, but three of the ministers in Telangana are from the chief minister's family itself.

“Priyanka Gandhi Ji, the great great granddaughter of Motilal Nehru Ji, great granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru Ji, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi Ji and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi Ji, is talking about family politics. This is the funniest thing I have heard in the whole election campaign,” Kavitha said.

MLC and former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha is in the parliamentary constituency to celebrate Bathukamma with the people.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 October 2023, 10:41 IST)
Indian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaK KavithaTelangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT