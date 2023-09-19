'Razakar' trailer ignites political heat in Telangana ahead of assembly polls

A trailer of a multilingual movie has become a new flash point between the BJP and ruling BRS in communally-sensitive Telangana and also has a potential to snowball into a major controversy just months ahead of the assembly polls.

The trailer of the movie “Razakar” that was released two days ago on the occasion of Telangana liberation day on September 17 led to heated and animated debate among politicians.

The 2-minute long movie trailer released by Ghoshamahal MLA Raja Singh depicts explicit and graphic details about the alleged brutalities and atrocities by Razakars in the Hyderabad state on the Hindu population during the Nizam’s rule.

The trailer also has dialogues by the protagonists that ‘Hindu Kafirs who doesn’t convert into Islam should be hanged to death’, ‘a Muslim state should be established in Hyderabad’. The trailer also shows sensitive scenes of a razakar pulling off the sacred threads of Hindu Brahmins etc.

Hyderabad State, comprising Telangana and parts of present day Maharashtra and Karnataka, acceded to India on September 17, 1948, about 13 months after India gained independence. This followed an Indian military operation codenamed 'Operation Polo' against the Nizam’s Army.

The Razakars were a volunteer paramilitary force of the nationalist party in the Hyderabad state under Nizam’s rule. Formed in 1938 by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Bahadur Yar Jung, Razakars expanded considerably during the leadership of Aligarh-educated Qasim Razvi around the time of India’s independence.