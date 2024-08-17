Revanth Reddy will end political journey with BJP: BRS leader K T Rama Rao

KTR declared that the entire loan waiver process is a sham. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will gather detailed information on loan waivers at the village level, which will then be submitted to district collectors and subsequently to the state government. If the government fails to address the farmers' concerns, state-wide protests will commence in two days.

KTR vowed to exert pressure on the government to ensure that every farmer receives a loan waiver. The BRS will start collecting data from the Chief Minister's constituency and proceed across all constituencies. If justice is not served, the party will initiate direct action.

The BRS call center has received approximately 1.2 lakh complaints related to the loan waiver, he said. KTR mentioned that a pro forma will be prepared to collect the necessary information, with local MLAs, former MLAs, or senior leaders overseeing the process. BRS party members will visit every household in the village to collect this data directly.

KTR expressed concern that the loan waiver has not reached at least 40 per cent of the farmers, who are now in deep distress. He accused the Congress party of engaging in attention-diversion tactics to distract from the loan waiver failure. While the Chief Minister claims that 100 per cent of the loan waivers have been completed, the government's establishment of special counters for those who did not receive waivers exposes the administration's incompetence.

Siddipet tense

BRS workers in large numbers took out a rally in Siddipet town protesting the attack on the camp office of BRS MLA and former minister, T Harish Rao's camp office in the town. A group of miscreants which BRS claimed belonged to ruling Congress vandalised Harish Rao's office late on Friday night.

“Congress goons' attack on the Siddipet MLA’s official residence at midnight is an alarming display of lawlessness. Breaking locks and vandalizing property in such a manner is not only undemocratic but also raises serious concerns. The police, rather than intervening to prevent this attack, seemingly protected the perpetrators. If an MLA's residence can be targeted so brazenly, what assurance do citizens have about their own safety? The destruction of government property in the presence of police is utterly unacceptable,” said Harish Rao.

KTR demanded that the government file cases against those who attacked the official residence of the Siddipet MLA.