Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Saudi Arabia bus-tanker collision: Last rites of late Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims held in Madinah

The accident occurred on Monday, November 17, when a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah collided with an oil tanker and caught fire at approximately 1:30 am Saudi time.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 13:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 13:59 IST
India NewsHyderabadBus burning

Follow us on :

Follow Us