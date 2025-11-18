<p>Hyderabad: About 50 family members of the pilgrims who died in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia will leave from here for the Gulf nation for the funeral, a senior Telangana official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The funeral is expected to take place on Thursday, he told PTI.</p>.Govt trying to convince wife of deceased migrant worker for NOC to bring body from Saudi Arabia.<p>The Telangana government team, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, reached Saudi Arabia to coordinate the relief efforts, including funeral arrangements, he said.</p>.<p>The bodies, burnt beyond recognition, have been preserved. DNA tests would be conducted for the family travelling to Saudi Arabia to finalise death certificates.</p>.<p>"Death certificates would be handed over only if DNA matches," he said.</p>.<p>He pointed out that the Saudi government may also provide compensation to the kin of the deceased, besides the Telangana government and travel compensation.</p>.<p>DNA matching is crucial to follow the legal procedures, he said.</p>.<p>The revenue department of the Telangana government would also have to issue relevant documents to the family members, he said.</p>.<p>The official said a mass funeral is likely to happen.</p>.<p>The bus accident left 42 pilgrims, mostly from Telangana, dead, according to people familiar with the matter. However, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Monday put the death toll at 45.</p>.<p>The Telangana government on Monday decided to conduct the funeral of the deceased as per religious traditions in Saudi Arabia and to provide ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who died. </p>