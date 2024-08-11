Security guard dies after 'drunk' student rams speeding car on him in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old security guard died after being hit by a speeding car driven by a degree student allegedly in a drunken state at Gajularamaram here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at around 6.15 am when the security guard was walking on the road, a police official at Jeedimetla police station said.

After being hit by the speeding vehicle, the pedestrian was flung in the air and fell down, police said, adding he died on the spot. The accident was caught on a CCTV camera.