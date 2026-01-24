Menu
india telangana

Six feared trapped inside four-storey building after major fire

Citing preliminary information, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig said six persons, including an autodriver, a watchman, his wife and two children, are suspected to have been trapped inside.
24 January 2026
24 January 2026
Hyderabad

