<p>Hyderabad: Six persons are feared to be trapped inside a four-story building here after a major fire broke out Saturday afternoon, officials said. </p><p>Fire, police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other agencies have engaged in a rescue operation. Citing preliminary information, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig said six persons, including an autodriver, a watchman, his wife and two children, are suspected to have been trapped inside. </p>.Hyderabad Police Commissioner issues notice to BRS leader over allegation of cases against him.<p>Thick smoke engulfed the building, making it difficult for the rescue personnel to carry out the operation. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar also visited the site to supervise the rescue operation</p>