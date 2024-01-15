Soldier bleeds to death after Chinese 'manja' slits throat in Hyderabad

A soldier bled to death after a kite 'manja' slit his throat in Hyderabad.
Naik K Koteshwara Reddy, 29, was travelling for work to the Military Hospital in Golconda, on a two-wheeler, when a banned nylon manja hanging from a kite and entangled with a lamppost caught around his neck, slitting his throat in the process on Saturday.
Reddy was a driver posted in the hospital’s motor transport wing. He fell from his scooter when the Chinese manja (thin and almost invisible, widely used by competitive kite flyers during Sankranti festival due to its durability and resistance to cutting) , a prohibited material in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, caught around his neck, the Times of India reported.
He is survived by a wife and a two-year old daughter.
TOI reported that a fellow motorist, Shankar Goud tried to rush Reddy to the hospital by carrying him on his shoulder and stopping a rickshaw to transport Reddy as well. However, the soldier succumbed to excessive bleeding while he was undergoing treatment.
Reddy's mortal remains were handed over to the family after autopsy. His final rites were then performed in his native Visakhapatnam district.
Reddy's wife, K Prathyusha, urged in her complaint, a necessary action against those selling banned manja, emphasising the potential danger it poses to humans and animals.
A case of culpable homicide against unknown people has been registered by the police and an investigation is on.