Homeworld

Strong earthquake strikes Evia island, felt in Athens

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake, of magnitude 5.2, was off Evia island about 50 km (31 miles) northeast of Athens at a depth of 10 km.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 23:39 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 23:39 IST
