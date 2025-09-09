Strong earthquake strikes Evia island, felt in Athens

<p>Athens: An earthquake rattled Athens on Tuesday morning with no reports of any damage or fatalities.</p><p>The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake, of magnitude 5.2, was off Evia island about 50 km (31 miles) northeast of Athens at a depth of 10 km.</p>.Two powerful aftershocks hit Afghanistan after earthquakes killed 2,200.<p>A fire brigade official told <em>Reuters</em> that there were no calls for assistance so far.</p><p>"Our forces are out checking on potential damage," the official added</p>