Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China's Xi Jinping backs closer cooperation with North Korea: Report

Kim's Beijing visit would help North Korea's relations with China, which have frayed as Kim cultivated those Russian ties, and help Pyongyang secure economic aid in the face of continued sanctions.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 23:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 23:37 IST
World newsChinaNorth KoreaXi Jinping

Follow us on :

Follow Us