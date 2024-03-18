JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns; might be fielded as a BJP candidate

Soundararajan, daughter of veteran Congressman Kumari Ananthan, has been in the BJP for over two decades before she was sent as Governor.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 05:42 IST

Follow Us

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also holds additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, resigned from her post on Monday.

She has sent her resignation to the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

She is likely to make a reentry into electoral politics.

Soundararajan, who was Tamil Nadu BJP chief till 2019, was appointed as Telangana Governor in September 2019.

She was given additional charge as L-G of Puducherry after incumbent Kiran Bedi was removed.

Soundararajan, daughter of veteran Congressman Kumari Ananthan, has been in the BJP for over two decades before she was sent as Governor.

Hailing from the influential Nagar community, Tamilisai lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to DMK’s Kanimozhi by a huge margin in Thoothukudi.

She is likely to be fielded as a BJP candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 March 2024, 05:42 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaTamilisai Soundararajan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT