Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns; might be fielded as a BJP candidate

She has sent her resignation to the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

She is likely to make a reentry into electoral politics.

Soundararajan, who was Tamil Nadu BJP chief till 2019, was appointed as Telangana Governor in September 2019.

She was given additional charge as L-G of Puducherry after incumbent Kiran Bedi was removed.

Soundararajan, daughter of veteran Congressman Kumari Ananthan, has been in the BJP for over two decades before she was sent as Governor.

Hailing from the influential Nagar community, Tamilisai lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to DMK’s Kanimozhi by a huge margin in Thoothukudi.

She is likely to be fielded as a BJP candidate