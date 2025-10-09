<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed concern over the recent US decisions to raise tariffs on Indian goods and increase H-1B visa fees, saying such moves could hurt both economies and strain bilateral ties.</p><p>During a meeting with a visiting American delegation comprising senior business leaders, think-tank representatives, and philanthropists, Revanth Reddy highlighted the key role of the Telangana diaspora in America’s growth story.</p><p>He cautioned that abrupt policy changes, including tariff hikes, had triggered unease among Indian stakeholders.</p><p>The delegation, which discussed investment, policy exchange, and strengthening bilateral relations, also met IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. Revanth Reddy said successive governments in Telangana had ensured policy continuity, turning Hyderabad into a globally competitive city.</p><p>Outlining his Telangana Rising 2047 vision, he said the state aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and reach $3 trillion by 2047. “Hyderabad is now competing with cities like New York, Tokyo, and Seoul — and we’re matching global standards in infrastructure and manufacturing,” he said.</p><p>Listing ongoing “game-changer projects,” the Chief Minister cited the Regional Ring Road and Rail, manufacturing zones, Bharat Future City, a dry port, dedicated road and rail connectivity to a sea port in Andhra Pradesh, the Musi River rejuvenation, and Hyderabad Metro expansion.</p>.Telangana Ministers resolve dispute after controversial remarks.<p>On the Musi project, he said riverfront development would unlock new opportunities and boost Telangana’s “night economy.” “Hyderabad has the heritage and culture to build a great riverfront,” he added.</p><p>Revanth Reddy also sought US industry participation in the Bharat Future City project, positioning Telangana as the top destination for the ‘China+1’ investment strategy. “I invite all Fortune 500 companies to have a presence in Future City,” he said.</p><p>Minister Sridhar Babu said the government plans to make Telangana the country’s “skill capital” in artificial intelligence by establishing an AI University in Hyderabad. He added that the state aims to help Global Capability Centres (GCCs) evolve into “value centres” that export services and develop products.</p><p>He also pointed out that companies from Hyderabad had supplied a major share of the world’s Covid-19 vaccines, and efforts were underway to strengthen indigenous firms.</p><p>The visiting US delegation included Walter Russell Mead, Distinguished Fellow at Hudson Institute; Wall Street Journal columnist; Mark Rosenblatt, founder and CEO, Rationalwave Capital Partners; Harlan Crow, Chairman, Crow Holdings; Ravenel Curry, co-CIO, Eagle Capital Management; and Henry Billingsley, Partner, Billingsley Company.</p>