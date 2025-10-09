Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy raises concerns over US tariffs, H-1B Visa Fee with American Delegation

Revanth Reddy also sought US industry participation in the Bharat Future City project, positioning Telangana as the top destination for the ‘China+1’ investment strategy.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 12:47 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaH-1B visaRevanth ReddyDelegationUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us