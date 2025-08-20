Telangana emerging as global life sciences powerhouse with investment of over Rs 54K crore, says MoS Sridhar Babu

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana has secured over Rs 54,000 crore in cumulative life sciences investments in the past year alone, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, medical devices, vaccines, and digital health sectors. These investments are projected to generate more than two lakh jobs through leading global and Indian enterprises specializing in sterile injectables, biosimilars, biologics, AI/ML, and advanced healthcare services.</p> <p>State Industries Minister D <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-it-minister-slams-centre-for-approving-semiconductor-projects-to-andhra-pradesh-over-fully-prepared-state-3679326">Sridhar Babu</a> formally reviewed this progress during Wednesday's Telangana Life Sciences Board Meeting on Wednesday. The state's life sciences ecosystem is valued at over $80 billion and remains the world's only region hosting more than 250 USFDA-approved sites. The sector benefits from over 20 life sciences and MedTech incubators that foster R&D and innovation in next-generation technologies.</p> <p>“Telangana has emerged as a global epicentre for innovation-led life sciences and is now home to over 2000 Life Sciences Companies. The progress made in the last year reflects our strategic commitment to creating a future-ready, knowledge-driven ecosystem. Hyderabad’s emergence as one of the Top 7 global life sciences clusters is a direct outcome of Telangana’s progressive policies, robust infrastructure, and talent-rich ecosystem. This is a result of our focused efforts and I take this opportunity to congratulate our team on the significant growth,” said Sridhar Babu during the meeting.</p> .Telangana, Andhra reel under floods after heavy rain; 2 dead, schools shut.<p>He also directed that the proposed Life Sciences University be developed in a world-class manner as the Telangana School of Life Sciences, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. This initiative is envisioned to become a premier institution fostering cutting-edge research, innovation, and talent development, thereby strengthening Telangana’s position as a global leader in life sciences.</p> <p>“Hyderabad has now become home to 8 of the top 10 big pharma companies, and we are well on the way to making it 10 out 10 under the leadership of CM and the minister. As part of the board meeting, Minister reviewed the plans for upgradation of Genome Valley and medtech park, etc. The Board assessed the sharp rise in investments, the growth of Hyderabad’s global standing, and the state’s progress toward becoming a $250 billion life sciences economy by 2030. Board also reviewed the draft of the upcoming Telangana Life Sciences Policy, which aims to catalyze sectoral expansion through incentives, talent development, infrastructure, and sustainability initiatives,” said Telangana Lifesciences, CEO Shakthi Nagappan.</p> <p>Telangana is a leading life sciences hub in Asia, home to over 2000 life sciences companies with a combined valuation of $80 billion. The state contributes to nearly 40% of India’s pharmaceutical production and accounts for one-third of global vaccine output, earning it the reputation of being the Vaccine Capital of the World. Telangana Global Life Sciences (TGLS) serves as the flagship platform to connect global leaders, investors, researchers, and policymakers.</p>