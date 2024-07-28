Telangana govt school teacher suspended for cutting students' hair

Hyderabad: A government school teacher in Telangana's Khammam district chopped off the hair of 15 male students as she felt it was long, following which the woman was suspended.

The incident occurred in Kalluru mandal of the district on Saturday and the English teacher has been placed under suspension pending enquiry, education department officials said on Sunday.

The teacher trimmed the hair of nearly 15 students of class 8,9 and 10 in the school premises using scissors, they said.