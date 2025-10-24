<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday set up a helpline to assist the families of passengers of the Hyderabad to Bengaluru private bus, which was involved in an accident in Kurnool district of neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p>.<p>The government, in a release, said that its officers M Sriramachandra (M 9912919545) and E Chittibabu (M 9440854433) can be contacted for help.</p>.<p>The helpline was set up following a directive by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a>, who spoke to government Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister instructed IAS officer S Harish and also Collector and Superintendent of Police of Gadwal district of Telangana, neighbouring Kurnool district, to reach the accident site and coordinate relief measures.</p>.'Deeply unfortunate': President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi condole deaths in Andhra bus fire.<p>According to a Telangana government release, 43 people were on board the ill-fated bus. Of them, 23 managed to escape the tragedy, while 11 dead bodies have been found.</p>.<p>Details of the remaining people were being verified.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said he would hold a meeting with his Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka counterparts to devise measures to prevent such accidents, given the high volume of daily bus travel between Telangana and Karnataka via Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>In a video posted on X, he warned private bus operators of strict action if they showed negligence in maintaining vehicle fitness and adhering to statutory regulations.</p>.<p>The owners should follow rules and ensure that the buses do not overspeed (as the private buses are known to travel at a high speed), Prabhakar said.</p>.<p>The ill-fated bus was registered in Odisha and was operating between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, he said.</p>.<p>The routine checks conducted by the transport department are often termed as harassment, he added.</p>.<p>Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident. </p>