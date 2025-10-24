Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana govt sets up helpline for kin of Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus accident victims

The helpline was set up following a directive by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who spoke to government Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 07:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 07:05 IST
India NewsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us