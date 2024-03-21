JOIN US
Telangana

Telangana: Ice-cream vendor caught on camera for inappropriate act in public, arrested

The ice cream samples were collected by the Food Inspector and have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Hyderabad.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 13:33 IST

Hyderabad: A roadside ice-cream vendor was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly masturbating at his pushcart in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old man from Rajasthan, who was running a roadside pushcart in Nekkonda mandal of the district, was taken into custody, after a video purportedly showing him engaged in the indecent act in a public place went viral on social media on March 18, a police official said.

Subsequently, the ice cream samples were collected by the Food Inspector and have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Hyderabad.

Further investigation is on.

(Published 21 March 2024, 13:33 IST)
