Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Fresh batch of cheetahs likely by December, cub survival rate better than global average: Officials

Other countries being looked at by India as a possible source of new batches of cheetahs include Namibia, which has supplied the wild animal earlier too, sources said.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:38 IST
India NewscheetahAfricaProject CheetahBotswana

Follow us on :

Follow Us