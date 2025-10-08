<p><br>Hyderabad: A dispute between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana </a>Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar was resolved on Wednesday during a breakfast meeting at the residence of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, where Prabhakar apologised to Laxman.</p><p>Tensions between the two Ministers had escalated after Prabhakar allegedly made <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-ministers-buffalo-slur-at-dalit-colleague-triggers-a-row-3755858">derogatory remarks on Minister for Scheduled Caste Development and Minorities Welfare Laxman</a>, during a recent election event at Rahmath Nagar as part of the Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign.</p><p>Prabhakar was reportedly heard referring to Laxman as a "dunnapothu" (buffalo) while speaking with another Minister, G Vivek, unaware that his microphone was on. His comments were audible to everyone present.</p>.Congress, BRS, BJP gear up for Jubilee Hills bypoll on November 14, .<p>Speaking at his residence on Saturday, following the breakfast meeting, Goud acknowledged that Laxman had been hurt by Prabhakar's remarks. He termed the incident a family matter and confirmed that Prabhakar had apologised. Goud praised both the Ministers as leaders who have risen through hard work and appealed to the entire Madiga community to consider the matter resolved. He also urged his fellow Ministers to speak responsibly in public settings.</p><p>The PCC chief said the Congress represents all communities and remains committed to carrying forward party leader Rahul Gandhi's vision and ideals.</p><p>In a separate statement, Prabhakar described Laxman as a brother and emphasised their 30-year-long friendship within the Congress. "The bond and mutual respect between us have always remained intact. Our relationship cannot be broken by anyone. I have not made any personal comments against him," he said.</p><p>As a leader from the backward classes community who rose from the grassroots, Prabhakar said he holds no ill feelings toward anyone. He alleged that certain individuals with political motives had twisted and misrepresented his statements. He expressed deep regret that Laxman had been hurt due to misunderstandings, adding, "If Laxman's feelings were hurt, I truly regret it".</p>