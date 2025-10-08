Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana Ministers resolve dispute after controversial remarks

Ponnam Prabhakar apologises to Adluri Laxman during meeting with State Congress chief
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 13:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 13:07 IST
TelanganaIndia PoliticsTelangana CongressTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us