Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana: Patient presumed dead, found alive in mortuary

The man said he came for kidney problem treatment, but was denied admission.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 20:35 IST
India NewsTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us