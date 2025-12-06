Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Stage set at 'Bharat Future City' for 'Telangana Rising Global Summit', govt to unveil vision document

Comprehensive plans would also be envisioned for the future development of Telangana in all sectors, investments, technology partnerships, and new innovations in the document.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 13:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 13:16 IST
TelanganaRevanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us