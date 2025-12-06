<p>Hyderabd: The Revanth Reddy government will unveil Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document on the second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City. The vision document draws a roadmap to achieve 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047. Comprehensive plans would also be envisioned for the future development of Telangana in all sectors, investments, technology partnerships, and new innovations in the document.</p><p>The proposed Bharat Future City is all set to host a two day "Telangana Rising Global Summit", on Monday and Tuesday aiming to demonstrate the immense investment opportunities in the youngest state of Telangana and generation of employment opportunities to the youth.</p><p>While the State Government made arrangements for the prestigious Global Summit around 154 international delegates from over 44 countries confirmed their active participation in the summit begins on Monday. Representatives of the global industries and delegates from top companies around the world will attend the panel discussions organised during the two day summit. 46 representatives of various companies are attending from America alone.</p>.As Revanth consolidates, 'Telangana Model' emerges for Congress.<p>Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma will formally inaugurate the summit at 1:30 pm, attended by about 2000 domestic and foreign delegates.</p><p>Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Trump Media-Technology Group CEO Eric Swider, World Economic Forum CEO Jeremy Jurgens, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and others will address on various topics at the summit.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy will deliver a speech on the first day of the summit. The Chief Minister will highlight the Government's performance, investment opportunities, government's support to the prospective investors, goals of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document and the India's first Bharat Future City in his speech.</p><p>A total of 27 sessions are being held over the two days. High tech arrangements are made for panel discussions.</p><p>Sufficient promotional material will also be made available for the domestic and international delegates to acquaint knowledge about the importance of Telangana as a global destination for investments and also the significance of the historical city of Hyderabad.</p><p>A special cultural event is also organised after the completion of the panel discussions in the evening. Famous Indian Music director MM Keeravani will enthrall the audience in a musical concert at the summit venue. Telangana's special dance forms such as Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatum, Gussadi, Oggu Dollu, Perini Natyam, and Bonalu will also be performed by the experienced artists.</p><p>The State Tourism Department made special arrangements for the national and international delegates to visit Buddhavanam, the world's largest heritage Buddhist theme park near Nagarjuna Sagar.</p><p>All famous Telangana dishes including Hyderabadi Biryani will be served to the delegates for two days.</p><p>The State government will also present a special souvenir gift to the delegates of the Global Summit delegates to make their visit to Telangana a memorable event in their life. Along with the Telangana Rising Global Summit logo, the souvenir includes Pochampally Ikkat shawl, Cheriyala artwork, Hyderabadi attar, and pearl jewelry. Another special basket containing popular Telangana snacks- Ippa Puvva Laddu, Sakinalu, Chekkalu, Badam Ki Jali, Nuvvula Laddu and local pop corn will be presented to the guests.</p>