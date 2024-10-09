Telangana to appoint 'One-Man Commission' to implement SC sub-categorisation

The Chief Minister decided to constitute a One Man commission with a retired High Court judge to avoid any legal difficulties and set a 60 days deadline to submit the report. The meeting also decided to take into consideration the 2011 Census to enumerate the SC population.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure that the one man commission to get the required information from all departments to prepare the report. The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister also analyzed the representations received by the cabinet subcommittee on the implementation of SC categorization and regrouping of castes in the state.
The meeting decided to hand over all the representations to the one man commission. The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to make arrangements for the visit of one man commission to the erstwhile 10 districts like everyday one district to receive appeals and complaints at the field level .
Start BC Caste Survey at the field level
Revnath Reddy instructed the officials to start the BC social, economic and caste survey process in the state immediately. The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the procedures followed by Bihar, Karnataka and other state governments in the conduct of the BC social and economic caste survey.
Responding to the BC Commission Chairman K Niranjan’s request to create a special mechanism to conduct the survey since the state has no such facility, the Chief Minister said that the State Planning Department is being entrusted with the responsibility.
The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a senior IAS officer as the Coordinator between the BC Commission and Planning department. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the socio and economic survey within 60 days and the report should be submitted by December 9 this year. The Local Body elections will be held immediately after the completion of the survey, the Chief Minister said.
Published 09 October 2024, 13:41 IST