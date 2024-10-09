Telangana to appoint 'One-Man Commission' to implement SC sub-categorisation

The Chief Minister decided to constitute a One Man commission with a retired High Court judge to avoid any legal difficulties and set a 60 days deadline to submit the report. The meeting also decided to take into consideration the 2011 Census to enumerate the SC population.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure that the one man commission to get the required information from all departments to prepare the report. The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister also analyzed the representations received by the cabinet subcommittee on the implementation of SC categorization and regrouping of castes in the state.

The meeting decided to hand over all the representations to the one man commission. The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to make arrangements for the visit of one man commission to the erstwhile 10 districts like everyday one district to receive appeals and complaints at the field level .