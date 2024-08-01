Three Maoists held in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three Maoists cadres including an area committee member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and a Maoist sympathiser were on Thursday arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said.

The four including a woman Maoist were nabbed in Damaratogu forest area of the district by special police parties who were on combing operation in the area following an exchange of fire (EoF) between the ultras and police on July 25, they said.

The three Maoists were involved in various extremist offences in Telangana and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said, adding they seized one INSAS rifle along with 29 rounds of the weapon from the possession of the area committee member (ACM).