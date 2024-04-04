Toll rises to six in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Toll in the explosion in a chemical reactor at a pharmaceutical company's plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana rose to six, police said on Thursday.

Four people were killed and 16 others were injured in the blast that occurred at the factory of SB Organics Ltd, located at Chandapur village of Hathnoora mandal of the district on Wednesday.

The body of one worker was found under the wreckage in the factory's premises on Thursday and an injured person succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night, they said.

Among the deceased are the firm's director and workers of the unit.

The deceased belong to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.