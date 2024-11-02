Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

TTD chief says only Hindu staff in Tirumala, but Centre wants non-Muslims in Waqf Boards: Owaisi

The newly-designated chairman of TTD Board rd B R Naidu on October 31 said all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 07:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 07:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTDTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us