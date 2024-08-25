Two held for Rs 175 crore fraud using 'mule accounts' in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Sunday said it has arrested two persons here for their alleged involvement in a Rs 175 crore scam wherein transactions pertaining to cyber fraud was done through six bank accounts.

Cyber Security Bureau personnel arrested the two persons on Saturday and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS, a release from Telangana Police said.

The Cyber Security Bureau's data analysis team detected numerous complaints reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) portal against six bank accounts in a bank at Shamsheergunj here and upon careful verification, it was revealed that large sums of money were transacted through these accounts within a short period of two months between March and April 2024, it said.