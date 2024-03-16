JOIN US
Telangana

'Unaccounted' cash worth Rs 6.67 crore seized in Telangana

Last Updated 16 March 2024, 16:20 IST

Hyderabad: Police on Saturday seized 'unaccounted' cash of Rs 6.67 crore from a multiplex in Karimnagar town of Telangana.

Based on credible information, a police team conducted searches and found the 'unaccounted' cash of Rs 6.67 crore from one of the rooms in the multiplex, a senior police official said.

The multiplex is reportedly owned by relatives of BRS Lok Sabha candidate from Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar.

The amount has been seized and the Income Tax department has been informed, the official said, adding further investigation was on to ascertain to whom the cash belonged.

(Published 16 March 2024, 16:20 IST)
