<p>Hyderabad: Maker of weight loss diabetes drug Mounjaro, Eli Lilly and Company on Monday announced plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next several years into new contract manufacturing in India, expanding patients' access to innovative medicines around the world.</p><p>This strategic investment will further strengthen the manufacturing and supply capabilities to support Eli Lilly's evolving portfolio. Lilly's latest investment plan comes at a time US president Donald Trump warned of tariffs on pharma and branded drugs produced outside the US.</p><p>In addition, the American pharma giant would establish a new Manufacturing and Quality presence in Hyderabad. This new hub will offer advanced technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly's contract manufacturing network across India.</p><p>Recruitment will begin immediately, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions. This initiative reflects Lilly's intent to leverage India's highly skilled talent pool to support its global manufacturing growth and deliver medicines to patients worldwide.</p><p>Since 2020, Lilly has committed more than $55 billion to build, expand, and acquire facilities in the US and around the world. These facilities and investments address growth from potential new medicines to treat diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer's disease, cancer and autoimmune conditions and prepare for medicines of the future.</p><p>"We are making significant investments to increase manufacturing and medicine supply capacity around the world to help ensure patients have access to the medicines they need," said Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly and Company on Monday in Hyderabad after meeting Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.</p><p>"Working with trusted contract manufacturers expands our capabilities to deliver life-changing medicines at greater scale — with quality always at the core. This investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network," he added.</p><p>With a longstanding presence in India, including a commercial site in Gurugram and specialized sites in Bengaluru and Hyderabad that serve as important hubs supporting global innovation, Lilly is reinforcing its commitment to the country through strategic investments in local talent and technical capabilities.</p><p>"Lilly's continued expansion in Hyderabad highlights the city's emergence as a powerhouse in global healthcare innovation. From the recent opening of its Innovation and Technology site to a new manufacturing collaboration and the establishment of a Manufacturing & Quality hub, Lilly is moving swiftly to expand its presence in Telangana — reinforcing the state's position as a preferred destination for cutting-edge healthcare investments," said Revanth Reddy.</p><p>Revanth Reddy in August inaugurated the company's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad's Gachibowli.</p><p>Industries minister D Sridhar Babu added, "Lilly's expansion in Hyderabad is a testament to Telangana's dynamic industrial landscape and its growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing. The state's focus on technology-driven infrastructure and ease of doing business continues to attract global leaders across sectors and lifescience sector in particular has been on accelerated growth."</p>