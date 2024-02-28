Vote for BJP, otherwise 'you will go to hell,' says Telangana BJP MP Arvind in viral video

After all this, if you vote for Congress or BRS, 'uparwala' (God) will take you to hell. You will not go to heaven. I am saying that you will go to hell. Don't bite the hand that feeds you,” the BJP MP was seen saying in the video.

Arvind could not be reached for comment.

He appealed to the gathering that if they want to go to heaven , they should support and vote for those who are giving services to the country and securing it, alluding to his party the BJP.

“Otherwise God also will not pardon you people," he was seen to be telling the crowd.

He was also seen in another video stating that all Hindus should be united and vote for the BJP, failing which they would go to hell.

The real traitors are those who are in Hindu society and do not support BJP, he was found to be saying in this video.