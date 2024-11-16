Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes, we ensured people's faith in govt is restored: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that terrorists now do not feel safe in their homes unlike the rule of previous governments when terrorism made people feel unsafe.</p>.<p>Delivering the keynote address at the HT Leadership Summit here, the prime minister said the times have changed.</p>.<p>Modi said he saw reports of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at an exhibition on Saturday.</p>.PM Modi to attend G20 summit in Brazil from November 18-19.<p>He remarked that during that time, terrorism used to make the people of India feel unsafe. "However, now times have changed and terrorists feel unsafe in their homes," PM Modi added. </p><p>He added that while previous governments used to frame policies to suit vote bank politics, the current dispensation has ensured that people's faith in government is restored.</p><p>The prime minister said his government is moving forward with the mantra of progress "of the people, by the people and for the people".</p><p>"Our government has set a clear purpose. We are staying away from vote-bank politics and are working with the mantra of 'progress for the people, by the people.' We aim to make India a developed nation, and the people of India have entrusted us with their confidence. In this era of social media, where there is misinformation and disinformation, our government stands firm and resolute.</p><p>"When in many countries governments change with every election, people in India elected our government for a third time. Earlier, governments were run to win polls and policies were made to suit vote bank politics. But we have ensured that people's faith in government is restored," he said.</p><p>"Today, India is filled with unprecedented aspirations and we have made these aspirations a cornerstone of our policies. Our government is moving forward with the mantra of progress of the people, by the people and for the people," he added.</p><p>Prime Minister Modi said the transformations in the country in the past 10 years have reignited a risk-taking culture among the citizens.</p><p>"In 2014, the country's Union Budget was around 16 lakh crore and today it stands at 48 lakh crore rupees. The capital expenditure is more than Rs 11 lakh crore and is being spent on new schools, research facilities, and the rail sector and that public money is also being saved. Our government's approach is to spend big for the people, save big for the people.</p><p>"There was a time when LPG gas was a dream for many and the government used to debate over this issue. Our government prioritised providing gas connections to every household. In 2014, there were 14 crore gas connections and today there are more than 30 crore. Now, we never hear about a shortage of gas," he said.</p><p>Remembering the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the prime minister said that times have changed now as it is the terrorists, who feel unsafe in their homes.</p>