Homeindia

Thank you for inviting us at Christmas lunch: Dino Morea shares pictures with PM

PM Modi hosted a Christmas lunch for members of the Christian community at his residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Monday.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 10:03 IST

New Delhi: Actor-model Dino Morea on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him and other members of the Christian community to his residence on the occasion of Christmas.

The Prime Minister hosted a Christmas lunch for the community at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Monday.

Morea, known for films such as Raaz, Aksar and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, shared a series of pictures with the Prime Miniser on his official Instagram page.

"Christmas lunch was beautiful this year. Dear Sir, the Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch."

"To meet you and listen to you speak, and experience how gracious a host you are, has been truly memorable. Thank you Sir," the actor wrote.

Morea was most recently seen in the Malayalam film Bandra.

(Published 26 December 2023, 10:03 IST)
India NewsDelhiNarendra ModiTrendingChristmasDino morea

