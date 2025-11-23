Menu
The case and caution for smaller states

Jharkhand entered statehood with some inherent benefits: rich mineral reserves, manufacturing potential and a robust tribal cultural identity that had fuelled its decades-long autonomy movement. But its path has been discordant.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 20:17 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 20:17 IST
