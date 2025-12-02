Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Third indigenous nuclear submarine 'Aridhaman' in final trial stage, to be commissioned soon: Navy Chief

The boost in the navy's submarine fleet comes a few months ahead of Pakistan Navy’s planned induction of its Hangor class submarine, which is an export variant of China’s Yuan class boat.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 12:49 IST
India NewsIndian NavyChief of Naval Staffnuclear submarineNaval CommandNaval Ship

Follow us on :

Follow Us