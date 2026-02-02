<p>New Delhi: Congress on Monday night targeted the union government over the Indo-US trade deal announcement by President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "capitulated finally" and insisting this "cannot be the father of all deals".</p><p>Soon after Trump announced that the US is lowering tariffs from 25% to 18% and India reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero as part of the deal, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the US President "clearly seems to have some leverage" over the Prime Minister.</p><p>Ramesh said Trump had announced the halt of Operation Sindoor from Washington DC, the updates on India’s oil purchases from Russia and Venezuela from Washington. He has now announced an India-US Trade Deal from Washington, the full details of which are awaited, Ramesh said.</p>.Trump shares photo of India Gate, says similar monument in US will be 'greatest of them all'.<p>Ramesh alleged that Modi is "now mortified of even being seen with him, let alone engage in the usual bout of hugs".</p><p>"It appears Mr Modi has capitulated finally. Surely this cannot be the father of all deals. In Washington clearly 'Mogambo Khush Hai'," he said recalling the iconic dialogue in Hindi movie 'Mr India' in which the villain says about himself 'Mogambo is happy'.</p><p>Earlier, Ramesh referred to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announcing that Trump spoke with Modi and one should "stay tuned" for updates and said it now seems to be a routine that India gets to know of its government's actions only from Trump or his appointees.</p>.<p>"This information has been provided not by the Indian side but by the US Ambassador to India. "This now seems to be the routine -- India gets to know of its government's actions only from President Trump or his appointees. Trump-nirbharta," he said.</p><p>The telephonic conversation and the announcement came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Washington.</p><p>Announcing the deal, Trump also said that Modi has committed to 'buy American' at a much higher level.</p>