Threats to 'eliminate, harm' Rahul Gandhi: Congress files complaint against BJP leaders, alliance partners

Another statement comes from UP Government Minister and BJP leader Raghuraj Singh, who on September 16 publicly said Rahul Gandhi is the ‘number one terrorist of India’.

"The above statements/ threats issued by various BJP Leaders and its allies, calling for assassination and/or bodily injury onto Shri Rahul Gandhi and also calling the Leader of Opposition of the country a terrorist, exhibits personal hatred by the BJP/ NDA alliance partners against Shri Gandhi and such utterances are made only with the aim to cause unrest among the general masses to provoke rioting, breach of peace etc. through the hate filled remarks", Maken said.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi has been continuously raising issues pertaining to deprived sections of the society such as women, youth, dalits and other marginalized sections etc. and the failure of the BJP to address such public centric issue. However, the same has not gone down well with the BJP and its allies, therefore the above-named persons have been deputed to make such hate-filled comments on the Leader of Opposition of India," he added.

"Further, through the said events, the leaders of BJP/ its allies, intends to jeopardizes the safety and security of the Leader of Opposition, as well as, seeks to disturb public peace throughout the country, especially in view of the ongoing elections in State of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana," the note continued.

Maken further added, "Not only have the above-named persons made the statements as explained above, but also played an active role, through their associates, in spreading the same among general public through social media and other means, in order to deliberately incite public aggression/ outage against Shri Rahul Gandhi and supporters/ members of the Indian National Congress, on basis of false, untrue, motivated and hate-filled statements. Hence, it is imperative that an FIR under relevant provisions of the BNS, 2023 be registered immediately, without any delay."

The Congress leader pointed out "In addition to the above, it is also stated that calling the Leader of Opposition of India, a “terrorist”, “number one terrorist” etc. not only undermines the public office he holds but the above-named persons deliberately seek to obstruct Shri Rahul Gandhi in discharge of his public duties i.e. raising issues of marginalized section and failures of the incumbent government as the Leader of Opposition of the country."

He then said, "The above intentional and well thought acts of criminal intimidation, public mischief are deliberate attempts by BJP/ NDA Leaders to create enmity, breach of peace, incite aggression, hatred and ill-will among the general public against the LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Congress and its leaders on the instructions of top bosses of the BJP/ NDA."

"In view of the above, the above-named person all connected with a common threat to the ruling BJP, hatched a well-planned criminal conspiracy, with other known/ unknown associates to commit the above acts. Accordingly, I request you to register an FIR, inter-alia, u/s 351, 352, 353, 61 of BNS, at the earliest, against the above-named persons and their associates," the note concluded.