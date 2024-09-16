Time has come to awaken public consciousness where respect for women is increased: President Droupadi Murmu

"The real strength of our nation lies in the empowerment of women. Our women have always demonstrated resilience, strength, and courage, moving forward despite all obstacles," she said.

The president added, "The time has come for us to awaken a public consciousness where respect for women is increased, and no woman feels unsafe at any time, in any place." Women are considered the embodiment of power in India, she said. "In the centuries-old culture of India, our country has been given the status of the motherland. We regard our birthplace as a mother and refer to the earth as a mother. In this way, Indian soil has a tradition of holding women in the highest respect and reverence." This year's SheShakti Summit, which returned for a second season with the theme "Breaking Barriers", talks about how women are redefining success and driving transformative change.

The event features a lineup of pioneers from all walks of life -- politics, science, arts, business, sports, and entertainment -- who share their disruptive insights on leadership, reflecting the unstoppable momentum of women leading India's success story, the release said.