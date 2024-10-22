TMC's Kalyan Banerjee smashes glass bottle, hurls it towards chairman at Waqf panel meeting

Sources said that the matter took place after Banerjee had an altercation with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay over some issue after which Banerjee allegedly used some objectionable words against him. Those present said that Gangopadhyay, too, responded with some words against Banerjee, after which Banerjee broke the bottle by slamming it on the table. He then flung it at the direction of Chairman Pal. Gangopadhyay has been a former judge of the Calcutta High Court before being elected as a BJP member.

After the incident, Banerjee was given medical aid at the Parliament Medical Centre. Sources in the Parliament said that the injury in his right hand included a 1.5-centimetre laceration on his right thumb and a cut on his little finger.

The Committee was scheduled to have representations of two Cuttack-based organisations – Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Bani Prachar Mandali – in addition to the representations of five MPs from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The ministry of minority affairs was also scheduled to give oral representations to the Committee on Tuesday.