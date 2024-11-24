Home
Too little, too distant! India rejects new $300 billion climate finance deal at COP29

The Rs 25,32,780 crore ($300 billion) figure is a far cry from the Rs 1,09,75,380 crore ($1.3 trillion) the Global South has been demanding over the past three years of talks to tackle climate change.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 00:27 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 00:27 IST
India NewsAzerbaijanUN

