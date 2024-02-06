Traffickers caught selling wildlife contraband in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Mumbai: Nine wildlife traffickers have been caught during a joint operation conducted by the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) and Gujarat Forest Department (GFD) besides NGOs like Wildlife SOS.
“The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 of India serves as a critical barrier against the trade of more than 1,800 species of wild animals, plants, and their derivatives. Despite this, the illicit wildlife trade is rapidly expanding fuelled by the demand for rare species, wrongly used for medicinal purposes or as ornaments,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS.
Besides, MFD, GFD and Wildlife SOS, others involved in the operations were Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), according to an official statement.
A mission to combat wildlife trafficking gained momentum when informants from the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA team gathered intelligence about individuals attempting to sell wildlife contraband. In response, Wildlife SOS-GSPCA, in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Gujarat Forest Department, conducted a targeted operation in Kaprada Taluka of Valsad district of Gujarat. The joint effort led to the confiscation of leopard skin along with four leopard paws, resulting in the apprehension of seven suspects involved in this illicit trade.
In a separate incident, based on extensive intelligence shared by Wildlife SOS-GSPCA, a joint raid was carried out by the Maharashtra Forest Department and WCCB near the Trimbakeshwar temple premises in Nashik in Maharashtra. The traffickers had set up shop near the temple and were trying to sell the contrabands. The operation resulted in the seizure of 92 pieces of black coral (Antipatharians) and 34 pieces of hatha jodi (hemipenis of Bengal monitor lizard).
Two individuals associated with this case were promptly arrested by the forest department.
“Further investigations are under way to identify and prosecute any additional individuals involved in the illicit wildlife trade in the region,” said Raj Pawar, Range Forest Officer, Nashik.
“This operation clearly displays what can be achieved through cooperation and information sharing,” added Ankit Patel, Range Forest Officer, Valsad.