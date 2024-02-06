Traffickers caught selling wildlife contraband in Gujarat and Maharashtra

In a separate incident, based on extensive intelligence shared by Wildlife SOS-GSPCA, a joint raid was carried out by the Maharashtra Forest Department and WCCB near the Trimbakeshwar temple premises in Nashik in Maharashtra. The traffickers had set up shop near the temple and were trying to sell the contrabands. The operation resulted in the seizure of 92 pieces of black coral (Antipatharians) and 34 pieces of hatha jodi (hemipenis of Bengal monitor lizard).

Two individuals associated with this case were promptly arrested by the forest department.

“Further investigations are under way to identify and prosecute any additional individuals involved in the illicit wildlife trade in the region,” said Raj Pawar, Range Forest Officer, Nashik.

“This operation clearly displays what can be achieved through cooperation and information sharing,” added Ankit Patel, Range Forest Officer, Valsad.