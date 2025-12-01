Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Treasury benches object to Mallikarjun Kharge mentioning Dhankhar's 'sudden' exit in Rajya Sabha

The Congress, he said, 'staunchly stands by Constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions'.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 10:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentMallikarjun KhargeJagdeep Dhankhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us