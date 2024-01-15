Tribunal to adjudicate if Masarat Alam-headed MLJK should be declared banned outfit

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with subsection (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) as an unlawful association.